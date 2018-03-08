The following new mission presidents and their wives have been called by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Mauro de Almeida, 54, and Rosa Maria Rodrigues Almeida, three children, Jardim São Paulo Ward, Sorocaba Brazil Stake: Brazil Belém Mission, succeeding President Alexandre Stasevskas and Sister Lelia Stasevskas. Brother Almeida serves as a stake presidency counselor and is a former stake president, bishop, high councilor, branch president and missionary in the Brazil Rio de Janeiro Mission. Born in São Paulo, Brazil, to João Baptista de Almeida and Maria Aparecida de Oliveira Almeida.

Sister Almeida serves as a stake Primary presidency counselor and is a former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women presidency counselor and seminary teacher. Born in São Paulo, Brazil, to Torildo Piccinin and Rosa Rodrigues.

Bret Kenneth Clayton, 56, and Lisa Klossner Clayton, three children, Northridge Ward, Sandy Utah Crescent Stake: Georgia Atlanta Mission, succeeding President David A. Foote and Sister Christina Foote. Brother Clayton serves as a high priests group leader assistant and is a former bishop, stake Young Men presidency counselor, high councilor, bishopric counselor, Scoutmaster and missionary in the Colombia Bogota Mission. Born in Salt Lake City to Algene Kenneth Clayton and Ila Zimmerman.

Sister Clayton serves as a Primary teacher and is a former stake Primary president, ward Relief Society president and ward Young Women president. Born in Salt Lake City to Ernest John Klossner and Barbara Wendy Parkinson.

Cory Layne Duckworth, 61, and Elva Marie Hales Duckworth, five children, Jamestown Ward, Jamestown New York Stake: Madagascar Antananarivo Mission, succeeding President Raymon D. Foote and Sister Cynthia Foote. Brother Duckworth is a former stake presidency counselor, bishop, branch president, district mission president, ward mission leader and missionary in the France Toulouse Mission. Born in Salt Lake City to Robert Walter Duckworth and Venae Emily Ek.

Sister Duckworth serves as a ward Primary president and is a former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society and Young Women president, and institute teacher. Born in Salt Lake City to Jimmie Lester Hales and Gladys Hales.

Alan Lee Fisher, 61, and Elizabeth Holly Fisher, four children, Deseret Ward, Carmichael California Stake: Barbados Bridgetown Mission, succeeding President Alan C. Herrington and Sister Janice Herrington. Brother Fisher serves as an executive secretary to an Area Seventy and is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, high councilor, elders quorum president and missionary in the France Toulouse Mission. Born in Sacramento, California, to Albert Lee Fisher and Evelyn V. Stratton Fisher.

Sister Fisher serves as Relief Society meeting coordinator and is a former stake Primary president, ward Young Women president, Relief Society compassionate service leader and seminary teacher. Born in Berlin, Germany, to James Clay McAmis and Lavina Darlene Sausser.

Taylor Guillermo Godoy Atanacio, 49, and Carol Tatiana Pacheco Agostinelli de Godoy, two children, Porter Lane 2nd Ward, Centerville Utah South Stake: Nevada Reno Mission, succeeding President Bruce W. Chesnut and Sister Tamara B. Chesnut. Elder Godoy serves as a General Authority Seventy and is a former Area Seventy, stake president, area public affairs director, bishop, ward mission leader and missionary in the Perú Lima North Mission. Born in Lima, Perú.

Sister Godoy is a former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor, and Sunday School teacher. Born in Arequipa, Perú.

Francis Arthur Ho Ching, 56, and Lanett Harmon Ho Ching, six children, Laie 2nd Ward, Laie Hawaii Stake: Samoa Apia Mission, succeeding President Arthur D. Hannemann and Sister Margaret A. Hannemann. Brother Ho Ching serves as a stake Sunday School president and is a former stake presidency counselor, bishop, high councilor, ward Young Men adviser and missionary in the New Mexico Albuquerque Mission. Born in Utule’i, American Samoa, to Smith Henry Ho Ching and Lorrine Schwenke Ho Ching.

Sister Ho Ching serves as a seminary teacher and is a former ward Young Women and Primary president, ward Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor, Primary music leader and gospel doctrine teacher. Born in Phoenix, Arizona, to Sherril Allan Harmon and Irene Rose Denison Harmon.

Michael Olsen, 55, and Joan Katrine Kofod Olsen, four children, Gladsaxe 1st Ward, Copenhagen Denmark Stake: Denmark Copenhagen Mission, succeeding President Daniel R. O'Bryant and Sister Janna D. O'Bryant. Brother Olsen serves as a stake presidency counselor and is a former mission presidency counselor, bishop, stake Young Men president, high councilor, stake mission president and missionary in the England Manchester Mission. Born in Helsingør, Denmark, to Verner Olsen and Eika Olsen.

Sister Olsen serves as a Primary teacher and is a former ward Young Women and Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and seminary teacher. Born in Copenhagen, Denmark, to Henry Hansen Kofod and Ethel Lund Kofod.

Jeffery Clark Strong, 54, and Sara Danean Bartholomew Strong, five children, Deer Creek Ward, Midway Utah West Stake: Arkansas Bentonville Mission, succeeding President Kevin H. Loveland and Sister Ann H. Loveland. Brother Strong serves as a Sunday School teacher and is a former bishop, stake Young Men presidency counselor, ward Young Men president, high councilor, bishopric counselor and missionary in the Australia Sydney Mission. Born in Provo, Utah, to Robert E. Lee Strong and Carolyn Jean Clark Strong.

Sister Strong serves as a stake Relief Society president. Born in San Bernardino, California, to Dan Bartholomew and Lois Jean Lowe Bartholomew.