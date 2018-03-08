OGDEN — For decades now, catty high school politics have been fertile ground for TV shows and movies. (See: “Sixteen Candles,” “Mean Girls,” “Gossip Girl.”) The cinematic tradition continues at Ogden High School, the setting of the new YouTube Red series “Youth & Consequences.”

Having debuted Wednesday, “Youth & Consequences” was filmed in Ogden last year. Over the course of eight 30-minute episodes, viewers will see a number of notable Ogden locations, including Ogden High School, Union Station and Historic 25th Street.

YouTube Red is trying to make an impact in the streaming TV market. “Youth & Consequences” features some notable actors and producers, including YouTube star Anna Akana, Marcia Cross (“Desperate Housewives”), Cary Elwes (“The Princess Bride”) and “Grey’s Anatomy” producer Mark Gordon.

This isn’t the first time Ogden High has set the cinematic scene. The high school was also featured in the teen-focused films “Three O’Clock High” (1987) and “Drive Me Crazy” (1999).

According to a press release, “Youth & Consequences” was approved for a state film incentive, and the production spent more than $6.3 million in Utah, creating more than 150 jobs.

So, what exactly happens in “Youth & Consequences”? The new series follows Akana as Farrah Cutney, a Regina George-esque high schooler vying for power and influence. When she uncovers a trove of scandalous, confidential information about students and administrators, things get dramatic.