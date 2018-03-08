Claire Crosby asked Kelly Clarkson if she was afraid of sharks. Then, the 5-year-old LDS YouTube sensation told Blake Shelton she used to have a cupcake tattoo.

Crosby interviewed "The Voice" coaches Kelly Clarkson, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton in a video released by “The Voice” on Tuesday.

She talked to Clarkson about animals, told Keys her nickname is “Claire Bear” and asked Shelton about his former mullet and ladybug tattoos. She also told Shelton he and Levine need to say nice things to each other instead of fighting so much.

“He called you a poop face, but he was just kidding,” Crosby told Shelton in the video. “It was funny.”

Crosby also wanted to know if Levine wrote his song “Sugar” about candy. “My mom doesn’t like it when I eat a lot of sugar,” she giggled.

“You have been my favorite interview of all time and I’ve been interviewed by Oprah,” Levine said.

Watch Crosby talk about her experience doing the interview and how her dad's drone got stuck in a tree while on the trip in this new video on the Crosby's YouTube channel.

Season 14 of “The Voice” kicked off on Feb. 26. The show airs every Monday and Tuesday on NBC.