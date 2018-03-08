SALT LAKE CITY — It may only be March, but for all the Whos down in Whoville, Christmas is just around the corner. On Thursday, Illumination, the company behind the Despicable Me movies, released a trailer for "The Grinch," an animated feature film based on the Dr. Seuss classic, "How The Grinch Stole Christmas!"

Oscar-nominated actor Benedict Cumberbatch is the voice behind the title character.

The mean, green Grinch is no stranger to the screen, big or small. Jim Carrey played him in a live action feature film in 2000, and of course, the 1966 animated version — which featured the voice of none other than Frankenstein's monster, actor Boris Karloff, as the Grinch — has been a staple of holiday viewing for years.

"The Grinch" opens Nov. 9, 2018.

You can watch the trailer here. The Clean Cut is a feature that highlights family friendly video.