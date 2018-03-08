1 of 5
View 5 Items
Screenshot
Dr. Seuss' classic book "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" is getting another big screen adaption, this time with the voice of actor Benedict Cumberbatch in the animated "The Grinch." The film opens Nov. 9.

SALT LAKE CITY — It may only be March, but for all the Whos down in Whoville, Christmas is just around the corner. On Thursday, Illumination, the company behind the Despicable Me movies, released a trailer for "The Grinch," an animated feature film based on the Dr. Seuss classic, "How The Grinch Stole Christmas!"

Comment on this story

Oscar-nominated actor Benedict Cumberbatch is the voice behind the title character.

The mean, green Grinch is no stranger to the screen, big or small. Jim Carrey played him in a live action feature film in 2000, and of course, the 1966 animated version — which featured the voice of none other than Frankenstein's monster, actor Boris Karloff, as the Grinch — has been a staple of holiday viewing for years.

"The Grinch" opens Nov. 9, 2018.

You can watch the trailer here. The Clean Cut is a feature that highlights family friendly video.

Cristy Meiners
Cristy Meiners Cristy Meiners is the Arts and Entertainment editor for the Deseret News.
Add a comment