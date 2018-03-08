OGDEN — Police say a 20-year-old motorcyclist from West Haven was wearing a helmet when he was killed in a car crash Wednesday afternoon.

A 73-year-old driver in an SUV turned off of Canfield Drive and collided with the northbound motorcycle on Washington Boulevard about 4 p.m., Ogden police said in a prepared statement.

The driver was not injured. He was the only person in the car.

The motorcyclist was pronouced dead at the scene. His name was not released as officers worked to notify his family.

The police department's traffic division was investigating the crash that briefly closed a portion of Washington Boulevard. No further information was immediately released.