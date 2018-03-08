The Verge writer Chris Welch unveiled eight different ways to stop receiving robocalls on your iPhone or Android.

A lot of people get the spam phone calls of recorded messages pitching a product, threatening a lawsuit for unpaid taxes or asking for your vote or a donation multiple times per day. In fact, the Federal Trade Commission said it received more than 375,000 complaints about robocalls in every single month for 2017.

But Welch has some ideas on how to avoid them. One option includes blocking the numbers one-by-one.

Another option is to ask your carrier to protect you. Multiple phone carriers have protection services that sometimes cost extra money to use.

For example, Sprint has a Premium Caller ID ($2.99 per month) that will flag robocalls and scammers ahead of time.

AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizion also offer options for this.

People can also use third-party apps to protect against spam callers, including apps such as Nomorobo, RoboKiller and Hiya.

Welch also recommends people to either buy a Samsung or Google phone that identifies spam callers or use the Do Not Disturb mode on all contacts except those in your contact book.

Read more at The Verge.