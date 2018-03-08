Salt Lake City and West Valley City ranked among the top 200 cities for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in a new report from WalletHub.

Salt Lake City ranked at No. 66 on the list, while West Valley City ranked at No. 159. Salt Lake also ranked 85th for St. Patrick’s Day traditions (more on that later).

The city, however, was the sixth-best in the country when it came to affordability.

Salt Lake City also ranked 151st for its weather during St. Patrick’s Day and at 141st for safety and accessibility. Last year, AAA offered free towing to drivers in Salt Lake City on St. Patrick’s Day. Impaired drivers could call the company to tow their car between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday, according to the Deseret News.

West Valley received its low ranking in part because it held the lowest “access to bars” grade in the entire country.

Chicago topped the list, followed by Boston; Philadelphia; Buffalo, New York; and San Francisco within the top five.

Meanwhile, the list placed Moreno Valley, California, as the worst state for the annual March holiday. San Bernardino and Pomona, California, both ranked just above the worst spot.

Las Vegas finished at No. 23 on the list, and Denver finished at No. 26.

Boise ranked at No. 40, which was 26 spots higher than Salt Lake City.

WalletHub gathered its rankings by analyzing 200 of the largest cities across the U.S. based on 17 ,metrics, including the proximity to Irish pubs, restaurants per capita and the lowest price for at least a three-star hotel for the holiday.

Despite its low ranking, Utah has some Irish ties, including the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which celebrated its 100th-year anniversary in 2016, according to the Deseret News.

The Hibernian Society of Utah also looks forward to celebrating the holiday every year.

The state is also home to a pair of famous Irish step dancers and the Sounds of Ireland music festival, according to the Deseret News.

Also, let’s not forget that the Disney Channel original film “The Luck of the Irish” had some scenes filmed in Utah, too.

For more Irish-Utah connections, visit the Deseret News.