SALT LAKE CITY — Utah appears to be in line to receive millions of more dollars from a revision to the longstanding settlement with Big Tobacco.

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday approving an update to the 20-year-old agreement with cigarette makers. It now goes to the House.

In April, the state will receive its regular $28 million annual payment plus another $28 million, according to SJR19. From 2018 and 2027 the state will receive "substantial" additional payments totaling about $298 million.

Utah was among 46 states in November 1998 that entered into a master settlement agreement with tobacco companies to end a lawsuit over health care costs related to smoking.