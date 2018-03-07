Rep. Susan Duckworth, D-Magna, offers Rep. Marie Poulson, D-Cottonwood Heights, some cinnamon bears as they work on the penultimate day of the 2018 Utah Legislature at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. With just hours left in the annual 45-day session, lawmakers still have a host of issues to hash out. As of late Wednesday, 394 bills had passed both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Don't forget to follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.