Erika Cook said she is used to being a target for Mormon questions and jokes growing up as the only member of the LDS Church at her school.

Cook, a junior at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School in Orange, Texas, recently wrote an article for her school newspaper titled “A Misunderstood Mormon” to help her peers better understand her beliefs.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) is one of the most misunderstood and unfamiliar religions in Southeast Texas,” she wrote, as her town is 34.8 percent Baptist and just 2.5 percent LDS.

In the article, Cook dispelled myths about polygamy, the Book of Mormon, the Word of Wisdom and Mormons’ belief in God and Jesus Christ.

“I have been ridiculed so much because many people believe in these misconceptions,” she wrote. “I do see these beliefs to be odd to those who don’t understand them, but I really do love them.”

Cook also shared her thoughts on church dances, dating and the Especially for Youth program, which she described as her “battery” that recharges her for the rest of the year.

“This church gives me the opportunity to serve and love. It is full of people who are willing to help others while simultaneously striving to better themselves and come closer to Christ,” Cook wrote. "The church is a place I feel at home with."

Cook's entire article can be found on the The Bear Facts website.