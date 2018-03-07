As I concerned citizen, I am writing this letter in hopes to stop the abuse of power in the executive branch of our government. The executive branch of government, or the president of the United States, will enact tariffs without the approval of Congress. Tariffs, and imposing duties on imports or exports, are a function of Congress, the legislative branch of government, not the executive branch of government.

This abuse of power can lead to unnecessary trade wars in which the United States will be the loser. It can also lead to the destabilization of power in foreign countries, which can cause wars.

Benjamin York

Salt Lake City