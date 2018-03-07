Guns are not the cause of the multiple shootings each week. Guns and shootings are a symptom of a deeper problem in America. The cause is the deteriorating family: no parents or just one parent in the home and children not being taught right from wrong and how to deal with disappointment, disagreements and struggles that are part of life. Until the family becomes important and functional again in America, the symptoms caused by dysfunctional families will continue to plague us.

Diana Ralphs

Ferron, Emery County