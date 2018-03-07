SANDY — The International Sportsmen’s Expo — Utah's largest outdoor and sportsmen's event — is set for Thursday, March 15 through Sunday, March 18, at the Mountain America Expo Center, 9575 S. State.

The event, which is sponsored by KSL-TV, will feature more than 300 booths filled with camping and outdoor gear, fishing tackle and hunting accessories.

The event will also include workshops, a game-butchering and cooking clinic, a world-class taxidermy display and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation's World Elk Calling championships.

Expo hours are Thursday and Friday, noon to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $14 for adults. Children 15 and younger get in free. Please no pets, weapons, firearms or ammunition.

For more information, log on to sportsexpos.com.