BLANDING — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is hosting a free seminar on hunting wild turkeys on March 17 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Blanding Arts and Events Center, 715 W. 200 South.

The seminar will include presentations by experienced turkey hunters on such topics as where to find Merriam's and Rio Grande turkeys in Utah; how to tell a mature tom from a juvenile or a hen; turkey habitat and food preferences; daily and seasonal behavior patterns; the best hunting equipment and accessories; and how to call in a turkey or stalk one that won't come to your call.

While the seminar is free, preregistration is required at wildlife.utah.gov. For more information, call 435-820-8147.