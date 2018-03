SOUTH JORDAN — The city’s annual rabies clinic is set for Saturday, April 14, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the South Jordan Animal Shelter, 10882 S. Park Road.

During the event, rabies vaccinations will be $15 and boosters will be $10.

Initial dog licenses will be sold for $10. A renewal license will sell for $5 for neutered pets and $20 for non-neutered pets.

Cats are welcome but must be in a pet carrier.