WEST JORDAN — Salt Lake County Library Services is taking applications for its “Harry Potter”-inspired Outstanding Wizarding Levels (O.W.L.) Camp June 25 through June 30 at the library’s Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West.

Students ages 11 to 18 will spend one day participating in STEM-based curriculum while attending classes such as potions, astronomy, Care of Magical Creatures, Defense Against the Dark Arts and Quidditch.

Classes will be taught by instructors from the Clark Planetarium; the Natural History Museum of Utah; Salt Lake County Youth Services; Tracy Aviary; the University of Utah College of Pharmacology and the English department’s graduate program; Utah Valley University; and Utah's Hogle Zoo.

Applications are due by midnight on Friday, March 30. Selected applicants will be notified by letter with instructions for finalizing the application. Failure to finalize the application will void the letter.

To submit an application or to learn more, visit slcolibrary.org/owlcamp.