SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power has awarded Blue Sky funding for 15 renewable energy projects for community-serving organizations.

According to the company, the $1.8 million in grants will help build solar arrays that offset energy costs, allowing the organizations to focus more funding on the populations they serve.

The 15 organizations include Bluffdale fire stations Nos. 91 and 92; Bluffdale City Hall; Utah State University; Ogden Rescue Mission; Your Community Connection Family Crisis Center in Ogden; Christian Center of Park City; the Utah Department of Transportation; Summit County; Centro Civico in Salt Lake City; the Salt Lake City Corp.; SpyHop; Utah’s Multi-Agency State Office Building; Community of Grace Presbyterian Church; WY Downtown Clinic in Laramie, Wyoming.

Rocky Mountain Power said projects will add an estimated 1.6 million kilowatt-hours of renewable energy in their communities, which has the equivalent environmental benefits of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from 265 vehicles.

Since 2006, Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky customers have voluntarily supported wind and solar energy generation in the region. Blue Sky has provided more than $10 million in funding to community-based renewable energy projects.

For more information on the Blue Sky program or to sign up, visit rockymountainpower.net/bluesky.