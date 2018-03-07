PROVO — One person died and another was seriously injured Wednesday in a head-on crash in Provo.

The crash occurred shortly after 11 a.m. as two vehicles traveling in opposite directions on 1860 South collided near Colorado Avenue, according to Provo Police Sgt. Nisha King.

King said one of the vehicles moved into the oncoming lane, striking the second vehicle head-on. A female driver from one vehicle and a male driver from the other were both transported to an area hospital, where one driver died. The drivers were alone in their vehicles.

Police have not released additional information about the drivers or details surrounding the crash. King said officers were still working to contact relatives of both drivers.

Investigators closed 1860 South in both directions as they reviewed and cleared the scene. The road reopened about 2 p.m.