SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake massage therapist was sentenced to prison Monday for inappropriately touching a woman during a massage.

Nevin Timothy Sheehan, 22, was ordered to serve up to five years for attempted forcible sexual abuse, a third-degree felony. He pleaded guilty to the charge in November, which was reduced from a single count of object rape, a first-degree felony, in a deal with prosecutors.

In July 2016, Sheehan was giving a woman a massage at the Healing Mountain Massage School. The woman said Sheehan was massaging her inner thigh when he "occasionally" touched her inappropriately, according to charging documents.

When Sheehan was charged last April, the Utah Division of Occupational Licensing filed a stipulated order indicating Sheehan could not practice massage therapy in any way until the criminal charge against him is resolved. His license expired in May.