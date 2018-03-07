SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that would have established drug-induced homicide as a first-degree felony to target dealers failed to pass the Senate on Wednesday.

"It says we're going to hold you accountable," said Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo, the Senate sponsor of the bill, HB309.

Bramble said the bill makes it clear that those illegally selling drugs that lead to a death are responsible.

But Sen. Dan Hemmert, R-Orem, questioned the need for a new crime on the books. Hemmert said he was looking for reasons why it was necessary, "and not as scary as it is in my mind."

The bill, which has passed the House, failed in the Senate 11-12.