I write in response to David Dalton's letter from Feb. 25, "Will Romney not support the NRA?"

There are two questions stated in Mr. Dalton's letter:

First, Mr. Romney has already stated he will not accept any outside contributions. That would include the NRA.

Second, the NRA had nothing to do with the school shooting. This is a knee-jerk reaction to a profound tragedy. If Mr. Dalton is interested in a "symbolic gesture," we should tear up our AAA membership cards, since cars kill more people than guns.

George Yoke

Bountiful