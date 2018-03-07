SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Senate on Wednesday gave final passage to HB437, which creates scholarships for qualifying state technical students in high-demand programs.

HB437, sponsored by Rep. Keith Grover, R-Provo, carries an appropriation of $800,000.

The scholarships will cover the cost of tuition, program fees and required textbooks for the high-demand program in which scholarships recipients are enrolled or intend to enroll, the legislation states.

The bill requires the Utah System of Technical Colleges' board of trustees to create rules regarding the award of the scholarships.