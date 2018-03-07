The Qualtrics X4 Summit kicked off Wednesday afternoon with a speech from Arianna Huffington, the creator of The Huffington Post.

Huffington, who launched The Huffington Post in 2005 and has since started a new company called Thrive, spoke to the summit crowd about why people need to build a better work-life balance and the dangers of too much time using technology.

Huffington said it’s important for people to get more sleep as well.

We’ve collected 21 quotes from Huffington about sleep deprivation, improving mental health and stepping away from technology:

“Is this what success looks like? It is completely unnecessary. It actually comes from this illusion that we need to treat life in silos. And it comes from the dilution also that I am going to reduce what a good life is … and here we have reduced it to a successful life. We reduce success to two metrics: money and power/status. This is like trying to sit on a two-legged stool. Eventually, you will fall off.”

“When we prioritize our well-being, everything else in our life gets better, including our products, including our performance at work, including our success.”

“Right now we take better care of our smartphones than we take care of ourselves. I bet everyone here knows how much battery remains in their phones right now.”

“Becoming perpetually tired had become the new normal.”

“If you don’t learn to delegate as a leader, if you don’t trust your leadership team, you’re never going to have a star leadership team. No star leader is going to join you if you’re going to micromanage everything.”

“You may say, ‘How come an entire country believes something false?’ That’s not unusual. Remember, for a long time we all believed that smoking was glamorous.”’

“We need to stop talking about work-life balance. The two are completely integrated.”

“We are becoming increasingly addicted to our technology devices.”

“Right now, the cultural assumption is that you have to respond immediately, especially to text. If I don’t respond to texts immediately, I feel like someone is going to call 911. We need to change that.”

“It’s becoming very hard to say no to all the barrage of information, the notifications. Imagine how hard it is for teenagers.”

“Where we put our attention determines the quality of our life. It determines what we do. It determines everything.”

“Technology has made it harder to connect with our own wisdom and to connect to a sense of wonder with the world.”

“We can still take back our lives, take back controls.”

“People wonder what’s going to happen with artificial intelligence. … For me the problem is not what’s happening to artificial intelligence, the problem isn’t what’s happening to augmented reality, I’m worried about what’s happening to humanity.”

“It’s very hard to be resilient when we’re run down.”

“Everyone talks about the importance of company cultures. But what does that really mean? It’s treating the company’s culture as a company’s immune system.”

“One of the company’s cultures was working harder, longer and smarter. Well, longer and smarter are contradictory. There are certain diminished returns after certain hours of work.”

“People who are burnt out are going to act out.”

“The problem is not with stress. The problem is when stress becomes cumulative. … It leads to every disease, including diabetes.”

“Remember what you’re grateful for, or simple consciously breathe. It will dramatically change the quality of your day.”

“Our eulogies are made up of how we made people feel, what we added to other people’s lives, what made us laugh.”