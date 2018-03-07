Here’s a look at the news for March 7.

Utah lawmakers speak out against Trump tariffs

Most Utah lawmakers spoke out against President Donald Trump’s plan to assess tariffs on steel and aluminum to address international trade, according to the Deseret News.

Trump continued to push for 25 percent tariffs on steel and 10 percent on aluminum on Monday. Trump’s economic adviser Gary Cohen resigned from the White House because of his opposition.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, didn’t stand by Trump with these tariffs.

"Let’s set aside, just for a moment, all of the legitimate concerns about trade wars, the failure to target the source of steel and aluminum overcapacity, and the disproportionate effects on our major trading partners and allies," Hatch said. "In the end, these tariffs are not a tax on foreign steel and aluminum producers, but rather a tax on American citizens and businesses, who, if this action is finalized, will be forced to pay an additional 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum.”

BYU fails to secure NCAA Tournament bid

BYU had a chance to make it to the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday, but failed after losing to Gonzaga, 74-54.

The Cougars would have secured a bid if they had won the West Coast Conference championship game.

Gonzaga stole the game with a 20-2 run early on to put the Zags up 42-29. Gonzaga then went on a 36-4 run to put the score at 63-31.

“Gonzaga merely loosed its dogs of war. BYU was no match,” the Deseret News reported.

City leaders question Road Home’s closure date

Questions continue to linger over whether or not the proposed plans for future homeless shelters will be enough to care for all the homeless in Salt Lake City, according to the Deseret News.

Current plans call for two 200-bed shelters and a third 300-bed shelter to house the population from the 1,100-bed shelter at the Road Home.

Critics said that the math doesn’t add up. The plan will leave nearly 400 people without shelter.

Salt Lake Council Chairwoman Erin Mendenhall said it may be best to delay the new shelters past the deadline date of June 2019, the Deseret News reported.

"June of 2019 is very soon, and especially when it's government that is leading the conversation. I am getting increasingly uncomfortable that that conversation isn't already happening," Mendenhall said

Gov. Herbert puts brakes on Trump highway hype

Gov. Gary Herbert said on Tuesday that it might be premature to name a southern Utah highway after President Donald Trump, the Deseret News reported.

Herbert said most Utah roads that are named after people are typically named after people who have died or who have already left office.

For example, Herbert mentioned the Bangereter Highway, the Matheson Courthouse and the James V. Hansen Highway.

Herbert didn’t say whether or not he would veto the bill if it arrived on his desk.

"I recognize the zeal and enthusiasm that some have for Donald J. Trump," he said.

