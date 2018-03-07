SALT LAKE CITY — Get your handy-dandy notebook ready: Nickelodeon’s “Blue’s Clues” is coming back.

Nickelodeon announced Tuesday that it will bring back the popular education children’s series that focused on a blue dog named, well, Blue, who worked to solve mysteries, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Filming for the reboot will begin in the summer.

The show will include a “refreshed signature look,” according to EW.

Nickelodeon ordered 20 new episodes of the show and it will be broadcast on the Nick Jr. cable network, Variety reported. The show will be aimed at preschoolers.

Cyma Zarghami, president of Viacom’s Nickelodeon Group, told Variety that the show continued to run old episodes internationally and continued to see a strong audience.

“It’s actually never gone away,” she said. “The format of the show works pretty well, and I don’t think they are going to mess with it that much.”

The show originally debuted in 1996. It received nationwide acclaim for telling an entire storyline through the entire episode, even though most children’s shows tell stories “magazine style,” where the episode is broken up into segments, according to Deadline.

Six years later, the show’s host, Steve Burns, left the show. Actor Donovan Patton took over the show before it ended in 2006. Nickelodeon launched a spin-off called “Blue’s Room” in 2004, which was centered solely on the young puppy.

There’s currently an open casting call for a new host for the reboot, which will be held on April 14 in Southern California.

Angela Santomero, an original producer of the series, will return for the reboot. She told Variety that the show needs a special sort of host.

“We are going to pass the torch,” she said. “What’s going to be more important than who that person is is that they can really connect to the home viewers.”