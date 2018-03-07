A book released in hard copy a year ago highlighting 54 discourses by women in the Church from 1831 to 2016 is now available in a free, online version.

At the Pulpit: 185 Years of Discourses by Latter-day Saint Women was published by the Church Historian’s Press, an imprint of the Church History Department. It can now be accessed online at www.churchhistorianspress.org/at-the-pulpit.

It is also available on the LDS Gospel Library app for mobile devices in the “Church History” section.

Compiled by Jennifer Reeder and Kate Holbrook, the volume includes representative addresses from each decade of Church history, from the Church’s early days to 2016. Many of the speeches had never before been published or accessible prior to the publication of the book.

The compilers combed through old minute books, newspapers, online recordings and every conceivable source where they could find talks by women in the Church throughout its history.

Speakers whose talks are highlighted include Emma Hale Smith, Lucy Mack Smith, Elizabeth Ann Whitney, Eliza R. Snow, Belle S. Spafford, Ardeth G. Kapp, Elaine L. Jack, Sheri L. Dew, Virginia H. Pearce and Linda K. Burton.

The online version includes 22 original audio recordings allowing listeners to hear the talks. Spanish and Portuguese translations will be available later in the summer.