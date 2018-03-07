WEST VALLEY CITY — Authorities were searching for a man Wednesday morning after he rammed a police vehicle during a pursuit.

Police located a man wanted for felony warrants at Embassy Suites in West Valley City, 3524 S. Market St., said West Valley Police Lt. Mike Fossmo. The man fled from police in a Chevrolet Trailblazer when they tried to arrest him.

Fossmo said the man rammed a patrol vehicle as he left. No officers were injured.

Multiple tires were spiked, and Fossmo said the pursuit was ended due to the fleeing man's dangerous driving. The vehicle the man drove was later located in a neighborhood on 2200 West and 5400 South, according to authorities.

Police have been unable to locate the man using K-9s and helicopters, Fossmo said.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.