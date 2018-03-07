CLINTON — Police say a man they had just handcuffed in a drug and kidnapping case stole a patrol car and tried to hit an officer in a chase over snowy roads that ended near the Great Salt Lake Sunday.

Emanuelle Taylor, 19, accelerated toward Clinton officer Dustin Labbe, according to a probable-cause affidavit Labbe wrote. He didn't fire his gun because a man snow-blowing a driveway would have been struck. He allegedly led officers to West Point and rammed other police vehicles, evading officers' attempted PIT maneuvers and briefly dragging a policeman who tried to grab keys through a window.

Taylor crashed near the lake's causeway, where a police dog bit him. Officers arrested him, and he kicked out a window and damaged a door, the affidavit states.

On Saturday night in West Valley City and Riverdale, he allegedly kidnapped and assaulted two women, forcing them to do drugs and saying "he was going to force them to sell their bodies" to pay his dealers as he sold drugs throughout the night, the affidavit states.

Taylor gave a fake name and spoke erratically to officers responding to a reported domestic issue Sunday in Clinton at one of the women's homes, the affidavit states. Police found a ".22 assault-style rifle," white powder, a bag with a "leafy substance," and open alcohol containers.

He was treated at a hospital and booked into Davis County Jail for investigation of 20 crimes, including aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. He had prior kidnapping and assault cases and warrants for evading police, police said.