SOUTH SALT LAKE — A routine check on an abandoned trailer Tuesday led to the discovery of a trove of oversized stolen goods, including boats, jet skis and more than a dozen other trailers, police said.

A municipal code enforcement officer found the abandoned trailer at a home on West Oakand Avenue in South Salt Lake and called police to impound it, but officers found the trailer was reported stolen. They served a search warrant on the home.

The search turned up "just a lot of stuff," said South Salt Lake police spokesman Gary Keller. He said the discovery was "a really good snag — we're making a lot of people happy with this recovery."

His department was calling people to come retrieve their lost belongings.

One of the theft victims, Ben Spiva, said he was shocked to get a call from police saying his boat had been found.

"I'm just really surprised to see it," Spiva said.

Jack Erickson, the homeowner whose tenant was arrested in the case, said he had believed the suspect was renting space to his friends.

"I would have never guessed it was all stolen goods," Erickson said.

Police were combing through and cataloging the stolen property late Tuesday. They arrested one suspect for investigation of receiving stolen property. Another man was questioned.

Keller did not have an estimate on the value of the recovered items but said he believed they were worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

— Andrew Adams, Annie Knox