Rep. Craig Hall, R-West Valley City, leans back in his chair during a meeting of the House in the final days of the 2018 Legislature at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, 323 bills had passed in both the House and the Senate, including 21 that have already been signed by Gov. Gary Herbert. Herbert has 20 days to sign or veto legislation or it becomes a law without his signature. Successful bills become effective 60 days after the session has ended unless there is a specific date mentioned in the bill. The annual 45-day session concludes at midnight Thursday.

