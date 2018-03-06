Chad Dumas sends his ball down the lane during Harmons' annual Bowl-a-Palooza at Bonwood Bowl in South Salt Lake on Tuesday. The event, which paired Harmons employees with Special Olympians, kicked off the grocery chain's 24th annual fundraising campaign to benefit Special Olympics Utah. Customers can help Harmons reach its goal of raising more than $200,000 by purchasing root beer floats prepared by Special Olympics Utah athletes in stores every Friday and Saturday in March, or by donating $1, $3 or $5 at checkout stands throughout the month. All proceeds from these efforts will benefit local Special Olympics athletes and their teams.

