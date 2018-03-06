OGDEN — A former middle school teacher from Weber County is going to prison for sexually abusing two young girls.

Drew Daniel Tutt, 29, was sentenced Feb. 28 to serve concurrent sentences of up to five years in prison for two counts of sexual abuse of a minor student, a third-degree felony.

Tutt, of Plain City in Weber County, pleaded guilty to the charges as part of a plea deal in December. In exchange, additional charges were dismissed, including two counts of enticing a minor by internet or text, a third-degree felony, and two counts of unlawful detention of a minor, a class B misdemeanor.

Tutt first came on law enforcement radar in October 2016 when a Weber County sheriff's deputy found him and a 14-year-old girl in a car at a Weber County park late at night, according to charging documents.

At the time, the deputy did not observe any criminal activity, and no arrest was made. The girl was later interviewed by police, reporting that she had met Tutt at school and had left her home four times without her parents' knowledge to meet him, the charges indicate.

"They would drive around and hunt for Pokemon and eventually end up parked somewhere," charges state.

A second victim, a 15-year-old girl, told police that a year earlier she had gotten to know Tutt through school and the soccer team he coached. The girl estimated she had met with Tutt 30 times outside of school to spend time with him. The two communicated daily on social media, she said.

Both girls said Tutt had offered them opportunities to help in his classroom.

In an interview with police, Tutt said he would send the two girls pictures of himself with his shirt off, then tell them it was their turn to do the same. He reported he had kissed the girls on various areas of their bodies, including sometimes moving or removing some of their clothing.

"Drew admitted that what he was doing was wrong but it made him feel good and happy," charges state.

Tutt was a teacher at Mound Fort Junior High School. Jer Bates, Ogden School District spokesman, said the district was notified of the ongoing investigation on Oct. 10, 2016, and Tutt was immediately placed on administrative leave. He resigned that same day.

Tutt was still on "provisional status" at the time of his resignation, meaning he had been with the district for less than three years. He has no prior criminal history outside of traffic tickets, according to court records.

Those who have experienced sexual abuse or assault can be connected to trained advocates through Utah's statewide 24-hour Rape and Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 888-421-1100.