President Russell M. Nelson and his wife, Sister Wendy W. Nelson, are scheduled to speak on Sunday, June 3, 2018 at a worldwide devotional for youth.

The devotional will be held at 6 p.m. MDT and will be broadcast on Mormon Channel, LDS.org and the LDS Facebook page. Church leaders will receive more details about four weeks before the event, including a list of available broadcast languages, according to LDS Media Talk.

A previous worldwide Face to Face event with President Nelson and his wife, originally scheduled for Feb. 3, 2018, was postponed following the passing of President Thomas S. Monson.