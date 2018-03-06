FARR WEST, Weber County — Weber County sheriff's investigators say two teen girls were incredibly lucky to escape serious injury after violently crashing into a utility pole.

"These two girls were very lucky and were only inches away from more serious injuries or death," according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

The girls, both 16, were in a Jeep Cherokee near 2600 W. North Plain City Road on Monday just after school let out when the driver took a bend in the road too quickly and crashed into a pole, the statement said.

Despite how mangled the vehicle looked — the force from the impact nearly bent the SUV in two — both girls walked away with minor injuries.

Both were wearing seat belts. The driver sustained a cut to her head and the passenger a minor neck injury, according to deputies. But both were treated and released after a short time at a local hospital.

The driver was cited for careless driving, according to the sheriff's office.