SALT LAKE CITY — A recent graduate of the University of Utah has received the Churchill Scholarship to study at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

Scott Neville, who graduated in December with degrees in mathematics and computer science, becomes one of only 15 students nationally to receive the award this year and is the third Churchill Scholar for the U., all of whom are mathematicians.

The Churchill Scholarship, established in 1963 at the request of Winston Churchill, provides undergraduates with outstanding academic achievement in the science, technology, engineering and math fields the opportunity to complete a one-year master’s program at Cambridge.

Neville, of Clearfield, has presented his research in Japan, completed advanced courses in modern algebra and number theory, took second place in the national collegiate mathematics championship in 2017, has been awarded many scholarships for his academic achievements and co-authored three publications with U. faculty.