SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah will host Margot Lee Shetterly, author of “Hidden Figures,” and Ellen Stofan, former chief scientist at NASA, as the keynote guests for its theme year on empowerment.

Shetterly and Stofan will make a joint presentation at Kingsbury Hall on Friday, March 30, beginning at 11:30 a.m. as part of the U.’s MUSE Project, a presidential initiative dedicated to enriching the culture of undergraduate education at the U.

Tickets to the event are free and are available at Kingsbury Hall. There is a limit of two tickets per person, and ticket holders must be seated at the event by 11:15 a.m. Standby guests will be admitted at that time.

The best-selling “Hidden Figures” is the source for the award-winning movie released in 2016. It tells the story of a group of African-American women who served NASA as mathematicians and engineers in the 1950s and ’60s. Shetterly’s father was an engineer for NASA, and she grew up in Virginia near the facility where the “hidden figures” worked for many years.

Stofan is a professor and researcher who served as NASA’s chief scientist from 2013 to 2017. In that role, she was the principal adviser to the NASA administrator on the agency’s programs and strategic planning.