LOGAN — Utah State University professor Nancy Huntly has been named a fellow of the Ecological Society of America, the world’s largest community of professional ecologists.

One of 28 honorees this year, Huntly will be formally recognized during the organization’s annual meeting this summer in New Orleans.

Huntly, who joined USU in 2011 after serving as program director of the National Science Foundation’s Division of Environmental Biology and Long Term Ecological Research Programs, is a professor in USU’s biology department and serves as director of the USU Ecology Center.

In addition, Huntly leads USU’s Climate Adaptation Science graduate specialization program and has chaired Science Unwrapped, the USU College of Science’s public outreach program, for the past six years.

Huntly’s areas of research focus include community ecology and biodiversity, human ecology, species interactions and food webs, as well as arid, alpine and arctic places.

A native of northern Michigan, Huntly earned a bachelor’s degree from Kalamazoo College in 1977. She completed a doctorate in ecology and evolutionary biology from the University of Arizona in 1985.