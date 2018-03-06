TAYLORSVILLE — A weekend shooting at a cemetery may be connected to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in South Salt Lake, police say.

Three people were visiting a grave at Taylorsville Memorial Park Cemetery about 1:30 p.m. Saturday when someone inside a four-door, black sedan that was driving through the cemetery fired several rounds, striking an 18-year-old man visiting the grave, according to police.

The man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made.

Unified police have confirmed that the gravesite being visited was that of 16-year-old Alan Hernandez Lopez, who was gunned down on Feb. 13 while he was walking home from school near 300 East and 3100 South. Police believe Joshua Jaeshawn Park, 20, drove by Lopez and the two exchanged rival gang signs. That prompted Park to turn around and shoot Lopez, killing him, according to police.

Since that incident, South Salt Lake police have responded to several calls of shots fired.

On Saturday, Patrick Andrews, 24, was shot and killed while at a party at the Mountain Shadows Apartments, 3825 S. 700 West. Two others were also shot and injured. Isaiah Lucas, 20, was arrested for investigation of aggravated murder.

Early Monday, police were called to two apartments at 2235 S. 440 East on a report of shots fired. Eight shell casings were found, and a car and two apartments were hit, but no injuries were reported, according to South Salt Lake police.

Detectives have not said whether they believe the other shooting incidents are connected.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.