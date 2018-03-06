SALT LAKE CITY — Disney released its first trailer for the upcoming film “Christopher Robin” on Tuesday.

The film stars Ewan McGregor as an older Christopher Robin, who thinks back to his storied days hanging out with Pooh and company, a time based on the popular children's books by English writer A.A. Milne. All of Milne's wonderful characters will return to help Robin rediscover the magic he has lost.

The film stars Hayley Atwell, Mark Gatiss and a full voice cast of Disney actors as Winnie-the-Pooh, Tigger, Piglet, Eeyore, Rabbit, Kanga and Owl.

Director Marc Forster told Entertainment Weekly that this is a good time to revisit Pooh and his world.

“The movie is so full of joy and emotion and also of scenes that I think are very timely,” director Marc Forster ("Finding Neverland") tells EW. “(Pooh) is still as relevant today as he’s ever been. Perhaps even more so.”

Forster said that the Pooh story will sit well with older viewers who want a dose of nostalgia, as well as younger moviegoers who want to learn more about friendship.

“I believe he’s not just a lovely teddy bear for children to play with or who can put you in a good mood,” Forster says. “There’s this timeliness to him, and his Pooh-isms, as naive as they sound, there’s always so much truth to them. He doesn’t take himself seriously, but there’s so much substance. They make you smile, but at the same time, you think, he’s so right. There’s almost a New Age aspect to them. Milne was able to capture that, and that sort of philosophy of the character gives him a timeless aspect.”

The film will be released on Aug. 3.

This is the second Winnie-the-Pooh related film released in the past few years. 2017's “Goodbye Christopher Robin” told the behind-the-book story of what inspired Milne to write his Pooh stories.

You can watch the trailer here. The Clean Cut is a regular feature that highlights family friendly videos.