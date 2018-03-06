Salt Lake City is one of the country’s top mid-sized cities for college basketball fans, according to a recent WalletHub report.

The report identified Salt Lake City as the sixth-best mid-sized city and the 36th overall best city for college basketball fans.

WalletHub ranked more than 280 cities on nine different metrics, including the number of teams per city, the winning percentage in each stadium and social media engagement within the city when it comes to discussing college basketball.

The Beehive State’s capital city ranked 26th in terms of overall winning percentage, 11th in conference championship success, 16th in national title success and 66th for its season ticket prices.

Provo also made the list, ranking as No. 8 among midsize cities.

Ogden ranked as No. 40 among small cities, while Logan finished at 90th, Orem at 114th and Cedar City at 144th in the same category.

Cedar City ranked as the city with the fourth worst-performing college basketball teams.

The report ranked Chapel Hill, North Carolina, as the best overall basketball city, followed by Lawrence, Kansas; Los Angeles; Durham, North Carolina; and Lexington, Kentucky.

In 2017, WalletHub ranked Salt Lake City as the top mid-sized city or basketball fans overall.

Provo, meanwhile, ranked at No. 7, according to the report.

That list ranked Ogden as the 30th best small city, with Orem placing at No. 65 and Logan at 105 on that list.

The 2017 report based its findings on 17 different metrics, including how the city's NBA and NCAA Division 1 teams perform and ticket prices.

Salt Lake City hosted March Madness games in 2017, according to the Deseret News. Eight teams, including No. 1 seed Gonzaga, visited the Beehive State for the first round of the tournament.