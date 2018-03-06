SALT LAKE CITY — Google announced it will bring 11 of its Disney parks to Google Maps' Street View, which gives people a chance to visit the parks without traveling outside of their own home.

To visit the parks, just head over to Google Maps, type in Disneyland or Walt Disney World, and begin your magical journey.

“We’re all about new fantastic points of view,” the company said. “Today Street View is going the distance, from California to Florida, to make Disney part of your world. Be our guest at 11 Disney Parks, and with Street View, anything your heart desires will come to you — castles, rides, attractions to infinity and beyond.”

The maps include parks such as the Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Epcot, among others.

Disney fans can also visit each individual ride without any waiting in line, offering a virtual experience of visiting Disney parks.

You can find all of the park locations in Google Maps below:

Pandora – the world of Avatar

Epcot

Morocco Pavilion at Epcot

Magic Kingdom Park

Disney Springs

Disney California Adventure Park

Guardians of the Galaxy

Mickey and Minnie’s houses

Disney Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park

You can visit each park here as well, courtesy of The Verge:

Google has recently worked to make its Google Maps feature a form of internet-based tourism, according to TechCrunch.

“It’s been interesting to watch Google Maps develop into a tool for tourism. Particularly in Asia, governments and tourism boards have worked with Google to help bring popular destination and cultural landmarks onto the service,” according to TechCrunch.

The tech website added, “Disney might not be a world wonder or cultural hotspot, but it definitely makes sense for the parks to have a more visual presence on Google Maps, and so here we are.”