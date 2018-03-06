PAYSON — A Payson man accused of using a pair of tongs to burn a young girl working with him in a food truck was charged Tuesday with child abuse.

James Cushman, 19, is charged in 4th District Court with child abuse, a second-degree felony.

The incident happened on June 6, 2017, according to charging documents. A 14-year-old girl was working in Daley's Wood Fire and Dutch Oven food trailer in Payson along with Cushman.

Cushman "began slapping her hard on the butt and her legs with a fly swatter, leaving marks, and she asked him to stop. He then took a pair of tongs/spatula and held it on an open flame and deliberately touched her on the leg, burning her left leg behind the knee," the charges state.