Stock image
FILE - A Payson man accused of using a pair of tongs to burn a young girl working with him in a food truck was charged Tuesday with child abuse.

PAYSON — A Payson man accused of using a pair of tongs to burn a young girl working with him in a food truck was charged Tuesday with child abuse.

Comment on this story

James Cushman, 19, is charged in 4th District Court with child abuse, a second-degree felony.

The incident happened on June 6, 2017, according to charging documents. A 14-year-old girl was working in Daley's Wood Fire and Dutch Oven food trailer in Payson along with Cushman.

Cushman "began slapping her hard on the butt and her legs with a fly swatter, leaving marks, and she asked him to stop. He then took a pair of tongs/spatula and held it on an open flame and deliberately touched her on the leg, burning her left leg behind the knee," the charges state.

Pat Reavy
Pat Reavy Pat is a veteran police and courts reporter for the Deseret News and KSL.
Add a comment