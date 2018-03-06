SALT LAKE CITY — Monday night’s “The Bachelor” finale certainly kept the viewers watching.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. offered a surprise finale twist to the season 22 ender, the first of a two-night finale that “The Bachelor” promised would shock the nation, according to CNN.

The finale seemed to be going according to plan when Luyendyk proposed to contestant Becca Kufrin. But, as the episode went on, it was revealed that Luyendyk broke up with Kufrin — in an incredibly awkward, on-camera moment — so he could get back in a relationship with Lauren Burnham, the other finalist on this season of “The Bachelor.”

During the breakup scene, Luyendyk awkwardly stuck around despite repeated pleas from Kufrin for the bachelor to leave her alone and walk out the door.

“It all plays out like a slow-speed car wreck — just a slow montage of walking around and crying,” according to USA Today.

Twitter didn’t appreciate the moment, either.

Live look at me through that entire episode #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/bH2oCT3qSp — Chris Davis (@theechrisdavis) March 6, 2018

Becca: Just leave

Arie: *Stares at Becca*

Becca: Just go

Arie: *Stomach growls and continues to stare*

Becca: Seriously go

Arie: *Orders Jimmy John’s and continues to stare*

Ding dong

Arie: Okay I think I’m gonna leave now #TheBachelor — Jimmy John's (@jimmyjohns) March 6, 2018

Yeah I have a couple questions for him to Chris #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/yjWrxwwmu0 — rachel wilson (@rachelwilson_97) March 6, 2018

In fact, USA Today’s review didn’t have good words for “The Bachelor” as a show, either.

“I’m going to take a minute away from being your recapper and just say, it feels a little dirty. We all sign up for the show knowing what's likely on the other side of the camera, but there’s something particularly exploitive about taking an hour to completely wring a woman’s emotions out on national television,” according to USA Today.

...and for the record, I don't think breaking off the engagement is bad.



I don't even think breaking off the engagement because he changed his mind is bad.



I think ambushing her, and doing it on camera is unforgivable.#TheBachelor #TheBachelorfinale — Dana Weiss (@Possessionista) March 6, 2018

The show ends on a cliffhanger, with ABC teasing a reunion between Luyendyk, Kufrin and Burnham on Tuesday night's second finale episode.

Luyendyk said in an interview with E!that he hopes people will understand his decision, even though he still feels bad about it. In fact, Luyendyk called himself “a monster” ahead of the finale.

But he hopes fans will understand.

"This is my journey, and this is about finding a lasting love and that road is not always the easiest," he said. "It's all about the ending and finding that person for yourself and that's the important part. I'm very happy."

More revelations about Luyendyk were unveiled this week, as former contestant Bekah Martinez tweeted out a series of images that show Luyendyk privately messaging her even after the show wrapped up filming, according to E! News.

