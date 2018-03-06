Here’s a look at the news for March 6.

Salt Lake airport redesign approaches $3.6 billion

The redesign for Salt Lake International Airport is slowly approaching a cost of more than $3.6 billion, according to the Deseret News.

The project, which will meet its budget and be finished by 2020, will include a new south concourse and a new north concourse set to open in 2024.

The airport will also expand its gate capacity, allowing more people to catch a flight out of Salt Lake City.

“The citizens of Salt Lake are going to end up with one of the best airports in the U.S.," Bill Wyatt, new executive director of Salt Lake City's Department of Airports, said Monday.

Read more at the Deseret News.

Trump highway designation passes first hurdle

We’re that much closer to a highway named after President Donald Trump.

A committee of legislators advanced a bill that would rename a southern Utah highway in honor of Trump, according to the Deseret News.

Rep. Mike Noel, R-Kanab, introduced the measure, which would rename National Parks Highway as the Donald J. Trump Utah National Parks Highway.

Noel said the renaming is meant to honor Trump, who delivered on his promises, recognizing states' rights and rural voices when he acted last December to drastically shrink the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase national monuments.

"This is a president who actually delivered on his promises. He has done great things for the state of Utah," Noel said.

Read more at the Deseret News.

Utah House passes a bill over bar signs

The Utah House passed a bill on Monday that will make it so restaurants can remove signs that tell customers that they are restaurants and not bars, the Deseret News reported.

House Majority Leader Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, the bill's sponsor, said earlier that the signs weren't making a difference. Bars are still required to post signs saying no one under 21 is allowed.

Read more.

Jazz outshine Magic

The Utah Jazz aren’t tired of winning yet.

In its final game before a road trip, the Jazz conquered the Magic, 94-80, to bring the team’s record to 34-30 on the season, the Deseret News reported.

The Jazz trailed 39-38 in the second quarter. But the team went on a 16-5 run to take the lead and eventually win the game.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert led the way with 21 points and 17 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Joe Ingles hit his first four 3-pointers to help the team’s score.

However, the Jazz remain 1.5 games out of the playoffs.

Read more.

Kim Jong-un agrees to meet with South Korea

The leaders of both North and South Korea will meet at a summit between the two countries next month, according to BBC News.

North Korea's Kim Jong-Un said he hopes to talk to the U.S. about getting rid of the nuclear weapons as well.

The meeting will be the first between the two countries after more than 10 years of silence. Both Kim and South Korea President Moon Jae-in will meet at the fortified border next month.

It’s possible the two leaders will use a hotline to talk to each other.

“On their return from Pyongyang, South Korean officials said Kim Jong-un told them he was now willing to talk about getting rid of the North's nuclear weapons, if he felt that the regime's security could be guaranteed,” according to BBC.

Read more.

MORE NEWS:

BBC: Russian spy: Sergei Skripal collapsed alongside daughter

WSJ: USS Lexington, Sunken World War II Aircraft Carrier, Found Off Australia

NPR: Netanyahu Takes Reporters' Questions Ahead Of AIPAC Speech

BBC: Sri Lanka violence: State of emergency declared over attacks

BBC: Rohingya crisis: UN envoy says refugees facing 'forced starvation'

NYT: Ex-Trump Aide Sam Nunberg Says He Will Refuse Grand Jury Order. Unless He Doesn’t.