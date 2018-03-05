SALT LAKE CITY — The former head of Salt Lake City's 911 Dispatch Center pleaded guilty Monday to driving under the influence.

Scott D. Freitag, 48, of Layton, was arrested by Centerville police Jan. 3. He lost his job because of it, Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski said the following day.

Freitag pleaded guilty to DUI, a class B misdemeanor, in Davis County Justice Court Monday. In exchange, two other other misdemeanor charges against him were dropped. They are having an open container in a car and carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence.

Also on Monday, Freitag was sentenced to 72 hours of community service instead of jail time, plus one year of probation. He also was fined $1,420, court records show.

His blood alcohol content was .214 percent — more than 2 ½ times the legal limit — when he was tested on the Intoxilyzer machine, Centerville police said in January. He was pulled over after an officer noticed a Salt Lake City Corp. vehicle with exempt plates driving erratically on I-15.

"I made a mistake. I'm dealing with the consequences," Freitag told the Deseret News the day after his arrest.

He is a longtime Layton councilman. It was unclear if he still held the position late Monday, but his biography remained on the council's website.

Freitag previously was the Salt Lake City Fire Department's spokesman. He was appointed director of Salt Lake's 911 in 2012 and reappointed in 2016.