SALT LAKE CITY — Restaurants are closer to being able to remove signs informing customers that they are indeed restaurants — not bars — under a bill the Utah House unanimously passed Monday.

HB456 removes the requirement that the more than 1,400 establishments licensed to serve alcohol in the state to prominently display 8 ½-by-11-inch signs reading, "This premise is licensed as a BAR not a restaurant" or "This premise is licensed as a RESTAURANT not a bar."

House Majority Leader Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, the bill's sponsor, said earlier that the signs weren't making a difference. Bars are still required to post signs saying no one under 21 is allowed.

The bill, which now goes to the Senate, would also allow people who have beer at banquets or catered events in sports venues to take the drink with them into the arena. In addition, it grants the Salt Lake International Airport another four liquor licenses, increasing its total to 14.