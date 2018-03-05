WEST JORDAN — Officers seeking to arrest a suspect in an arson case Monday ended up in a standoff for several hours with the man who hid inside his home with a handgun, police said.

Police took him into custody about 5 p.m. Monday. No injuries were reported.

A SWAT team and police from several agencies evacuated homes as a precaution in the neighborhood at 3900 West and 8530 South.

No one else was believed to have been in the house with the man, whose name was not released, said West Jordan Police Sgt. J.C. Holt. He was in the yard when police first arrived but barricaded himself in the home shortly after, Holt said.