SALT LAKE CITY — It's the brand behind the brand.

And while the Utah company that's made its name by pioneering an uprecedented customer survey/experience management platform may not be a household moniker in the same way that Microsoft, Yamaha, JetBlue or Mastercard are, anyone who's done business with any of these companies, and many more, have likely also done business with Qualtrics.

On March 6-9, the company is hosting a grand fête in downtown Salt Lake City for customers, users and fans at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Attendees of Qualtrics' X4: The Experience MGMT Summit are in for a full slate of A-list speakers, breakout sessions led by a gamut of topic experts from around the country and, to maintain that all-important work-life-networking balance, a ski day in Park City and a warehouse party featuring three dozen food trucks and a private performance by Maroon 5.

Much like the easy recognition of the top companies it works with, the list of presenters at the summit won't be strangers to anyone not residing sub-igneously. They include NBA-great Earvin "Magic" Johnson; Huffington Post founder and Thrive Global CEO Arianna Huffington; Pulitzer prize-winning playwright, composer, lyricist and creator and star of "Hamilton," Lin-Manuel Miranda; skateboarding legend Tony Hawk; MacArthur Fellow, best-selling author of "Grit" and Character Lab founder/CEO Angela Duckworth; and numerous others.

Qualtrics co-founder/CEO Ryan Smith said the fifth edition of the company's annual gathering is the best one yet and the thousands registered to attend are in for an exceptional experience.

"At this year's Qualtrics X4 summit, we are bringing some of the biggest names in the world to Utah," Smith said. "They include media guru Arianna Huffington, NBA legend Magic Johnson and Maroon 5, one of the hottest bands on the planet. With 'Hamilton' hype at an all-time high in Utah, people are incredibly excited about Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda coming to speak.

"Most importantly, we have 7,000 people coming from 45 different countries. This is a great indication of the growing tech scene here in Utah and the most exciting part is that we are just getting started. There is so much more to come."

In addition to the marquee keynote speakers, the large slate of special topic, or breakout, sessions scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday afternoons include experts from a wide variety of industries including sports, tech and media. They include presenters from international soccer juggernaut Manchester United, former Major League Soccer champions Sporting KC and the Utah Jazz, Hulu, Airbnb, Google, Buzzfeed, Adobe and others.

Smith co-founded Provo-based Qualtrics in 2002 along with his father, Scott, brother Jared and Stuart Orgill. The company bootstrapped, or self-financed, product development and growth for its first 10 years of existence, building a wide-ranging client list from an initial group that was primarily focused on business schools.

The company's first outside financing came in 2012 and attracted two of Silicon Valley's heaviest-hitting venture capital firms, Accel Partners and Sequoia Capital. To date, the company has drawn about $400 million in investment with the latest cash infusion of $180 million coming from existing investors, including Sequoia, Accel and Insight Venture Partners last April.

At that time, the pre-investment value of the company was about $2.5 billion. Industry watchers widely expect the company is close to an IPO launch. If and when it happens, it will likely be the biggest public stock offering in Utah's history.

Qualtrics has earned numerous awards and recognitions, including its current ranking as one of the top cloud computing companies in the world.

Further details on the Qualtrics X4 Summit can be found at qualtrics.com/x4summit.