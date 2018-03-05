MOAB — A Colorado woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash just outside of Moab over the weekend.

Just before 7 a.m. Sunday, the body of Cheryl G. Zimmerman, 50, of Lakewood, Colorado, was discovered on state Route 191 about 12 miles north of Moab. Her car was parked nearby.

Investigators believe Zimmerman had pulled off to the side of the road sometime in the early morning hours and was struck by a southbound vehicle once she stepped out of her car.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office said a white semitrailer with damage on the front passenger side is being sought in connection with the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information on the crash can call the sheriff's office at 435-259-8115 or the Utah Highway Patrol 435-259-5441.