SALT LAKE CITY — Renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli announced Monday morning that his upcoming eight-stop tour, which spans seven cities, will include his first public performance in Salt Lake City.

Bocelli kicks off his November/December 2018 tour on Nov. 29 with a performance at Vivint Arena before traveling to Las Vegas, Phoenix, Dallas, Pittsburgh, New York City and Boston through Dec. 15.

The Italian singer-songwriter, who became blind in his youth, recorded a performance of “The Lord’s Prayer” with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir in 2009 as part of a PBS Christmas special, but the Vivint Arena show will be his first public appearance in Salt Lake City, according to his Facebook post.

Performing and recording a variety of classical and pop music, Bocelli is a crossover artist well known for his duet of "The Prayer" with Celine Dion, which earned him a Grammy nomination in 2000.

Tickets for the concert go on sale to the general public on March 26 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. Citi credit card members have early access to tickets beginning March 19 at 10 a.m., and a fan club presale will begin March 21 at 10 a.m.